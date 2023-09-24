Millie Bobby Brown Contemplates Blocking Mother on TikTok

Millie Bobby Brown, the renowned 19-year-old actress famous for her role in the hit series Stranger Things, recently disclosed in an interview with BuzzFeed that she had considered blocking her mother on TikTok. Despite her mother’s frequent sharing of memes and TikTok content, which Millie does not enjoy, she playfully revealed that she has contemplated taking this drastic measure.

One of the reasons for Millie’s contemplation is her mother’s apparent fascination with sending her videos of dogs being rehabilitated, which Millie finds rather saddening. In an effort to protect herself from witnessing distressing content that could potentially impact her performance, Millie confessed to having to be open and honest with her mother about the issue.

Millie humorously recounted her mother’s response, where she acknowledged that these situations do indeed happen, but Millie emphasized the importance of not normalizing the viewing of such videos. Eventually, the mother-daughter duo reached an agreement wherein only happy videos would be shared.

The interview also touched on Millie’s readiness to bid farewell to Stranger Things, the series that catapulted her career when she was just 12 years old. Despite the temporary halt in production for the show’s fifth and final season due to a writers’ strike, Millie expressed her eagerness to transition to the next phase of her acting journey.

Outside of Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown has been involved in various projects, including the Enola Holmes films on Netflix and two Godzilla movies. She also has upcoming movies in the pipeline, such as Damsel and The Electric State.

In conclusion, Millie Bobby Brown’s interview with BuzzFeed provided insight into her relationship with her mother regarding TikTok content, highlighted her willingness to move on from Stranger Things, and showcased the diverse and exciting projects she has been and will be a part of.

