Millie Bobby Brown Battles a Mythical Creature in Netflix’s “Damsel”

Millie Bobby Brown takes on a thrilling new role in the upcoming Netflix film, “Damsel.” The gripping first trailer gives us a glimpse into a fantastical world where Princess Elodie, portrayed Brown, finds herself facing off against a terrifying dragon. While it may initially resemble a classic battle between a damsel in distress and a mythical creature, this fairytale takes a refreshing twist.

In “Damsel,” Princess Elodie unwittingly agrees to marry a charming prince, only to discover that she has become a pawn in the nefarious plans of a wicked Queen, portrayed Robin Wright. Unbeknownst to Elodie, her marriage serves as a human sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Trapped in a treacherous cave with a fire-breathing dragon, Princess Elodie must rely on her cunning and determination to survive.

As the trailer unfolds, we catch glimpses of Elodie’s heart-pounding attempts to evade the dragon’s fiery wrath. The kingdom and its subjects are also showcased, with notable performances from Wright, Nick Robinson, and Angela Bassett. A haunting revelation hints at a recurring pattern of sacrifices, as Princess Elodie uncovers a somber wall adorned with the names of previous victims.

Directed Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and written Dan Mazeau, “Damsel” promises an exhilarating adventure filled with suspense, courage, and unexpected twists. Alongside Millie Bobby Brown and Robin Wright, the film features an ensemble cast including Ray Winstone, Brooke Carter, and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

“Damsel” is set to debut on Netflix in 2024, offering viewers a captivating escape into a world where heroes emerge from unexpected places and true strength is tested in the face of unimaginable danger.

FAQs

1. When will “Damsel” be released on Netflix?

“Damsel” is scheduled to premiere on Netflix in 2024. Stay tuned for the official release date.

2. Who stars in “Damsel” alongside Millie Bobby Brown?

Apart from Millie Bobby Brown, the film features Robin Wright, Nick Robinson, Angela Bassett, Ray Winstone, Brooke Carter, and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

3. Who directed “Damsel”?

“Damsel” is directed Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, known for his work on films like “28 Weeks Later.”

4. What is the premise of “Damsel”?

The film follows Princess Elodie, portrayed Millie Bobby Brown, who agrees to marry a prince but soon discovers that she has been trapped in a dangerous game orchestrated a wicked Queen. Forced to confront a ferocious dragon, Elodie must rely on her wit and resilience to survive.