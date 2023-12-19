Millennials Flock to Non-Traditional Cities for Affordable Housing

In a recent survey, it was found that a significant number of millennials are relocating to states with more affordable housing options. While many would assume popular retirement destinations like Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, or Texas would be top choices for young adults, it turns out that millennials are considering other surprising states for their housing needs.

One unexpected state that millennials are flocking to is Nevada, particularly the city of Las Vegas. Housing affordability is a major factor driving millennials from California to Las Vegas, but it’s not the only reason. The city also offers an abundance of job opportunities and future growth, with investments pouring in from the movie industry, tech companies, and sports entertainment.

Another surprising state on the list is Tennessee, with Nashville taking the top spot for migration destinations. Millennials are attracted to the low cost of living, low taxes, affordable housing, and vibrant entertainment options in the city. Other Tennessee cities like Franklin, Spring Hill, Murfreesboro, and Hendersonville are also popular choices for millennial homebuyers.

Georgia is another state gaining traction among millennials. SmartAsset’s study revealed that Sandy Springs and Savannah were among the top cities attracting millennials. Atlanta, despite ranking lower, still saw a significant influx of new millennial residents. The state’s strong economy, job growth, and Fortune 500 companies make Georgia an attractive option for young homebuyers.

Lastly, Ohio is becoming increasingly appealing to millennials, especially those who need a traditional office work setting. Cities like Cleveland, Akron, and Cincinnati offer a range of opportunities for young professionals. The affordability of housing in Ohio, along with the presence of thriving small to mid-size cities, is drawing millennials in large numbers.

Overall, these non-traditional cities are becoming hotspots for millennials seeking affordable housing and opportunities for growth. As young adults prioritize their financial security and look for affordable housing options, it’s clear that they are willing to explore beyond the usual suspects to find their ideal living situation.