Milk Processor Education Program Partners with Gale for Tween Campaign

Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP) has joined forces with agency Gale to launch a new marketing campaign targeting tweens. The campaign includes a series of milk jingles created in partnership with Beacon Street and features sponsored content from popular influencers such as Savanah Moss and Charli D’Amelio.

One of the highlights of the campaign is an augmented reality Snapchat Lens inspired the “Milk Milk Milk” jingle. The lens encourages users to open their mouths, transforming their appearance to match the sound of the jingle. This interactive experience aims to engage Gen Z audiences in new and innovative ways, providing them with a memorable and fun experience.

According to Yin Woon Rani, CEO of MilkPEP, this collaboration reflects their commitment to connecting with Gen Z consumers and creating experiences that resonate with them. By leveraging the power of social media and influencer marketing, MilkPEP hopes to increase awareness and consumption of milk among tweens.

This is not the first time MilkPEP and Gale have collaborated on a marketing campaign. Earlier this year, they partnered to launch a Snapchat Lens promoting the brand’s Zany Ziplines mini-game in the popular video game Fortnite.

Overall, this campaign illustrates the importance of creative collaborations and leveraging new technologies to engage younger audiences. By combining catchy jingles, influencer content, and augmented reality, MilkPEP aims to capture the attention and imagination of tweens, ultimately driving increased milk consumption among this key demographic.

