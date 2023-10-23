Pinterest Introduces New Advertising Features and Tools

Pinterest has announced new features and innovative tools to enhance its advertising products, aiming to build the most valuable platform for advertisers. With over half of its users considering Pinterest a place to shop, it has become essential for brands looking to strategize their digital advertising efforts. The platform has seen a 50% increase in interaction with shopping content in the second quarter of this year, highlighting the opportunities it offers for all brands, regardless of their origin or size.

Milka Privodanova, Pinterest’s Director of Business Sales for the EMEA region, emphasizes the advantage of 96% of searches being brand-agnostic, allowing brands to reach their goals successfully. Privodanova’s focus will be on strengthening partnerships with advertisers and agencies through advertising innovations utilizing AI and other measurement solutions.

As Pinterest expands globally, it has made Spain a priority market. The platform has a committed audience in Spain, with users utilizing it to search, save, and act on the ideas they find, often involving purchases. To support its growth in markets such as Spain, Pinterest recently hired Clément Schvartz as the new Country Manager of EMEA Growth Sales, responsible for overseeing Spain.

Pinterest prides itself on being a unique platform that guides users on a journey from inspiration to action. With a focus on enhancing the shopping experience, Pinterest aims to provide highly relevant ads during users’ commercial mindset, resulting in increased interaction, clicks, conversions, and overall performance for advertising partners.

Building on its commitment to shopping, Pinterest has seen a 50% increase in interaction with shopping content in the second quarter, making it a natural behavior on the platform. The launch of Premiere Spotlight, a high-impact advertising solution, offers brands the opportunity to exclusively showcase their products in premium locations for a desired period of time.

In collaboration with agencies and marketing professionals, Pinterest aims to maximize their advertising results understanding the unique commercial mindset of Pinterest users. Recently, Pinterest launched Pinterest Academy, an interactive online learning platform that provides advertisers with the knowledge to engage and inspire their target audiences effectively.

Pinterest’s appeal lies in its ability to offer an immersive experience that moves users from inspiration to action. Users come to Pinterest to discover ideas, search for specific inspiration, make plans, and shop. The platform aims to create a positive environment investing in well-being and positivity-focused features and product experiences.

Compared to other platforms like TikTok and Instagram, Pinterest offers a distinctive appeal. While users search for engaging content on Pinterest to bring their ideas to life, they seek tutorials and instructive videos rather than passive entertainment. The platform capitalizes on immersive content, tutorials, and video formats tailored specifically for Pinterest to inform and inspire Pinners in their content discovery journeys.

To embark on international business endeavors, brands must have key elements in place and utilize marketing strategies. Pinterest works with both local advertisers and global brands conducting cross-country campaigns, all working towards a common goal.

