New Organic Juice Bar Opens in Round Rock, Texas, Owned Local Military Family

Clean Juice®, a renowned franchise specializing in USDA-certified organic juice and food, is excited to announce the grand opening of its second store in the Austin market, located in Round Rock, Texas. What sets this opening apart is that the franchise owners, Nikole and Dale Phillips, are a retired U.S. Army sergeant and his wife, celebrating Veterans Day with this special milestone.

The story of Nikole and Dale is one of perseverance and determination. Both coming from low-income, single-parent households, they understand the value of hard work and the importance of setting goals. They see their success as an example for other young individuals who come from similar backgrounds, demonstrating that anything is possible when you set your mind to it.

The couple’s interest in franchising stemmed from their desire to become business owners. They were drawn to Clean Juice because of its unique and purposeful approach to organic food. While searching for organic smoothies for their daughter during the COVID-19 pandemic, Nikole discovered Clean Juice and was immediately impressed its USDA-certified organic menu. The only issue was that the nearest Clean Juice was located miles away in Houston.

Motivated the desire to offer their community access to an all-organic fast-casual option, Nikole engaged with Clean Juice’s leadership team to discuss the possibility of opening a store in Round Rock. The couple’s commitment to health and wellness aligned perfectly with Clean Juice’s mission.

As Nikole continues her tech career, Dale will oversee the day-to-day operations of the new Clean Juice store. With their combined expertise and dedication, they are confident in delivering the brand’s value to the community. The couple aims to meet each individual where they are on their health journey, focusing on providing healthier food options for all. Nikole has already begun reaching out to local gyms and health-related facilities to promote the opening of their Clean Juice store.

“We are inspired Nikole and Dale’s unwavering determination to serve the Round Rock community,” said Landon Eckles, CEO of Clean Juice. “Their story reflects the essence of Clean Juice, and we are thrilled to have them as part of our franchise family.”

Clean Juice was founded in 2016 Landon and Kat Eckles as the first USDA-certified organic juice and food bar franchise. With a wide range of organic offerings, Clean Juice aims to promote the importance of an organic, plant-based diet. The brand currently has over 100 open stores and continues to expand with more than 40 stores in development.

