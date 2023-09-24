Miley Cyrus Unveils New Brunette Hair and Supports Gucci’s New Creative Director

Miley Cyrus surprised her fans with a recent Instagram post featuring her sporting a new dark brunette hair color. In addition to showcasing her hair transformation, the popular musician also used the post to congratulate Sabato De Sarno on his debut collection as the creative director of Gucci.

In the post, Miley can be seen wearing a stylish black coat and a silver chain, while proudly displaying one of Gucci’s iconic Horsebit Chain Bags. She expressed her admiration for De Sarno’s work in the caption, stating, “@sabatods Congratulations on your beautiful debut show as creative director @Gucci ???? Your stunning heart was shown in every stitch. I love you & am so proud.” Miley concluded her caption playfully, saying, “Now give me everything.”

The fans of the singer wasted no time in noticing her new hair color and flooded the comment section with their reactions. One fan expressed their excitement, exclaiming, “OMG YOU ARE TOTALLY BROWN AGAIN. FINALLY. I’VE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS MOMENT FOR LIKE 10 YEARS.” Another fan mistook the picture for an older one, commenting, “I thought this was a pic from 2009 whatttt.” A third fan expressed their enthusiasm for what they referred to as the “new era.”

Miley Cyrus has always been known for her bold fashion choices and ever-evolving hairstyles. Her latest transformation to dark brunette hair adds a new dimension to her signature style. As for Gucci, the luxury brand continues to attract attention as it welcomes Sabato De Sarno as their new creative director.

