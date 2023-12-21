State Rep. Patrick Harkins Under Scrutiny for Excessive Mileage Reimbursements

A recent investigation into the mileage reimbursement claims of State Rep. Patrick Harkins (D-Erie) has raised concerns over the excessive amount he has billed the state for his travels. Harkins, who has been dubbed a “road warrior,” has consistently filed for reimbursement for nearly every day of work and even on weekends and holidays since 2018.

It has been revealed that Harkins receives different rates for his mileage, with session trips to the capitol reimbursed at 45 cents per mile and the rest at 65 cents per mile. This disparity has further raised eyebrows among critics, who argue that the system needs to be tightened to prevent such excessive claims.

Eric Epstein, a well-known good government activist, expressed his outrage over Harkins’ reimbursement practices, stating, “This is outrageous.” He emphasized the need for stricter regulations to ensure accountability. However, the house comptroller, responsible for authorizing reimbursements, declined to comment on the matter, instead responding to written questions.

The comptroller revealed that denial of reimbursement requests is not uncommon, and lawmakers are required to submit detailed logs justifying their expenses. While Harkins did provide the necessary documentation, it remains unclear whether anyone else verified the accuracy of his claims.

Epstein criticized the self-regulation within the legislature, pointing out the inherent flaw in relying on lawmakers to monitor themselves. “What we’ve learned since the pay raise and even before that is self-regulation,” he commented, “And legislature don’t go together. It’s kind of like jumbo shrimp or military intelligence.”

The investigation into Harkins’ mileage reimbursements serves as a reminder of the importance of transparency and accountability in government. Efforts should be made to establish stricter guidelines to prevent abuse of taxpayer money and promote confidence in the integrity of elected officials.