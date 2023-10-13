AC Milan recently posted an intriguing picture on their Instagram account, showcasing their star player, Christian Pulisic, hidden amongst the iconic New York City skyline. The Italian club also featured Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leao, each concealed within different natural environments.

Pulisic, the talented midfielder, has been in sublime form for Milan since his move from Chelsea. In just eight games, he has already scored four goals and provided an assist. Furthermore, he has been on a streak of scoring in consecutive matches, finding the back of the net against both Lazio and Genoa.

This Instagram post not only serves as a clever nod to Pulisic’s outstanding performances but also highlights his pivotal role within the United States men’s national team. As the USMNT prepares to face Germany in an upcoming match, Pulisic’s contributions will be crucial in their pursuit of victory.

The inclusion of Giroud and Leao in the Instagram post signifies their prominence at AC Milan as well. Giroud’s face is integrated into a picturesque hillside, while Leao’s image is cleverly concealed within the confines of a wave. This artistic representation further solidifies their importance within the team and their integral contributions on the field.

In conclusion, AC Milan’s Instagram post not only showcases the hidden talents of Pulisic, Giroud, and Leao but also provides a glimpse into the impact they have had on the club. As Pulisic continues to excel both at Milan and with the USMNT, fans eagerly anticipate his performance in the upcoming match against Germany.

