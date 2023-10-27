Former High School Basketball Star Mikey Williams Faces Felony Gun Charges

Former San Ysidro High School basketball star, Mikey Williams, is facing a trial on felony gun charges after allegedly firing a handgun at a Tesla Model 3 with six occupants. Williams had recently posted about the case on social media, prompting the judge to order him to refrain from any further posts about the trial.

The case has gained significant attention, with Williams having been signed to an endorsement contract Puma during his high school junior year. However, following his arrest in April, Puma has stated that their relationship with him has ended.

Williams now has a new co-counsel, Randy Grossman, who stepped down as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California to return to the private sector.

The trial has been provisionally set to begin on December 14, and there is hope within Williams’ camp that he will be able to play basketball for the University of Memphis this season. However, his participation on the team is contingent upon the resolution of his legal issues. Memphis University has confirmed that Williams is currently taking online classes remotely but will not be allowed to join the basketball team until his legal situation is resolved.

In terms of endorsements, Williams’ future is uncertain. While his relationship with Puma has ended, his business manager and uncle, Pat McCain, remains optimistic about potential branding opportunities once the trial is over.

Overall, Williams’ case has shed light on the intersection of social media, legal proceedings, and the potential impact on his academic and basketball career. The trial is set to determine the outcome of the felony gun charges, while also leaving questions about Williams’ future in the world of basketball endorsements.