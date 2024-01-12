In the Know: A Quirky Dive into the World of Public Radio

In the upcoming semi-animated series, “In the Know,” creators Mike Judge and Zach Woods bring to life the well-intentioned, yet slightly delusional airwaves of public radio. The show revolves around Lauren Caspian, the third most popular host on public radio, voiced Zach Woods, whose self-absorption and haughtiness are only rivalled the soothing tones of his voice.

Each episode of “In the Know” showcases Lauren’s in-depth interview program, featuring real-life celebrity guests. The newly released trailer offers a glimpse into Lauren’s unique interview style, leaving viewers both amused and bewildered. From asking Tegan and Sara if having a girlfriend who looks like him makes him an “honorary twin lesbian,” to regaling Jonathan Van Ness with the time he got an erection reading Plato’s “The Cave,” Lauren leaves no stone unturned. Notably, in one scene, he even ponders with Hugh Laurie about what should be done about Meghan Markle, to which Laurie deadpans, “I… don’t know that any action is required.”

Aside from the intriguing interviews, “In the Know” will also incorporate elements of workplace comedy. Joining Zach Woods in the core cast is J. Smith-Cameron from “Succession” as Barb, the co-executive producer, Caitlin Reilly as Fabian, a researcher and fact checker, Charlie Bushnell as Chase, the college intern, and Carl Tart as Carl, the sound engineer. Mike Judge will also lend his voice to the series, playing Sandy, the culture critic.

“In the Know” promises to be a delightful and zany exploration of public radio, with each episode delivering a dose of unique humor. The first season, comprising six episodes, is set to premiere on January 25th on Peacock. This collaboration between Mike Judge, Zach Woods, and Brandon Gardner is bound to entertain audiences with its refreshing take on the world of public radio.