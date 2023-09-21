The Fall of the House of Usher: Netflix’s Gothic Horror Series Based on Edgar Allan Poe

Netflix is set to release a new gothic horror series titled “The Fall of the House of Usher,” which is based on Edgar Allan Poe’s famous short story of the same name. Unlike his previous horror projects, this series will take a different approach, and fans are eagerly anticipating its release.

The story revolves around the CEO of a corrupt pharmaceutical company whose children start to die in brutal ways, all of which are somehow connected to his questionable past. This series is the latest addition to Mike Flanagan’s horror universe on Netflix, following his successful works such as “The Haunting of Hill House,” “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” “Midnight Mass,” and “The Midnight Club.”

One of the actresses involved in the new series, Katie Parker, praised Flanagan’s vision for the show, particularly in his portrayal of the iconic fictional character Annabel Lee. She expressed excitement over Flanagan’s ability to give her different women to play, and teased that viewers can expect something unexpected from him.

“The Fall of the House of Usher” draws inspiration not only from Poe’s original short story, but also from other works the renowned author. The series explores the lives of siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher, who have built a pharmaceutical empire through ruthless means. When their family members begin dying mysteriously, they are forced to confront their dark past and the secrets they have buried.

The show features an ensemble cast that includes familiar faces from Flanagan’s previous projects, such as Carla Gugino, T’Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, and Zach Gilford. Other notable actors like Bruce Greenwood, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, Samantha Sloyan, Sauriyan Sapkota, Willa Fitzgerald, Malcolm Goodwin, Michael Trucco, Henry Thomas, and Mark Hamill complete the cast.

Fans can look forward to streaming the eight-episode series on Netflix starting Thursday, October 12. Trailers and sneak peeks have provided a glimpse into the intense and dark tone of the show, promising a wild, blood-soaked, and rock and roll experience. Flanagan describes it as his closest venture into the realm of Giallo, an Italian genre of horror known for its vivid colors, violence, and suspense.

With its unique take on Poe’s classic tale and the promise of a thrilling and unconventional horror experience, “The Fall of the House of Usher” is shaping up to be an exciting addition to the genre.

Sources:

– Collider: [Insert URL]

– Netflix: [Insert URL]