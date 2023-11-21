The Haunting of Hell House: Mike Flanagan’s Vision for Season Three

Renowned horror director Mike Flanagan has become a household name in the genre, thanks in part to his successful Netflix series, “The Haunting of Hill House” and “The Haunting of Bly Manor.” While Flanagan has been working on other projects for the streaming platform, he recently shared his plans for the future of the anthology series.

In the foreword of a new limited edition of Richard Matheson’s novel “Hell House,” Flanagan revealed that he had discussions with Netflix about continuing “The Haunting” series. His initial plan was for season two to be based on “Hell House,” but rights issues prevented that. Now, Flanagan intends for season three to delve into the terrifying world of “The Haunting of Hell House.”

Flanagan’s decision to choose “Hell House” as the inspiration for the next season is rooted in his admiration for Matheson’s work. He praised the author’s ability to create cinematic set pieces, meet audience expectations, and deliver visceral thrills. Flanagan believes that “Hell House” is an exceptionally cinematic haunted house story, and he credits it as a significant influence on films like “Poltergeist,” “The Conjuring,” and “Insidious.”

For those unfamiliar with the novel, “Hell House” revolves around four strangers who are drawn to the infamous Belasco House, which has been abandoned for decades. Despite its deadly reputation, the group embarks on a quest to unravel the mysteries behind the house’s haunted past. The book received critical acclaim and was adapted into a film in 1973 titled “The Legend of Hell House.”

Fans eagerly awaiting the release of Flanagan’s vision for “The Haunting of Hell House” can also get their hands on the new limited edition of the novel from Suntup Edition. Pre-orders for the remaining stock are available, with an expected release in 2024.

As Flanagan continues to conquer the realm of horror on both the small and big screens, audiences can anticipate more spine-chilling tales from his creative mind. In addition to his TV projects, there is even speculation about the possibility of a film adaptation of “Hell House” in the future.

Source: Bloody Disgusting

