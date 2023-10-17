Mike Flanagan’s Netflix TV Series Ranked Best to Worst

In recent years, Mike Flanagan has emerged as a talented and prolific creator of television series on Netflix. Known for his ability to craft compelling narratives with a supernatural twist, Flanagan has created a number of popular shows that have captivated audiences. Here is a ranking of his Netflix TV series, from best to worst.

1. “The Haunting of Hill House”: This chilling series explores the lives of the Crain family as they confront the ghosts of their past and the horrors that await them in the present. With its haunting atmosphere and emotionally grounded storytelling, “The Haunting of Hill House” is widely regarded as Flanagan’s best work.

2. “The Haunting of Bly Manor”: Serving as a spiritual successor to “The Haunting of Hill House,” this series takes viewers to an old English manor, where new inhabitants uncover dark secrets and encounter vengeful spirits. While it may not quite reach the same heights as its predecessor, “The Haunting of Bly Manor” still manages to deliver spine-tingling scares and an intricate story.

3. “Midnight Mass”: Flanagan explores themes of faith, redemption, and the supernatural in this chilling series set on a remote island. When a charismatic priest arrives on the island, mysterious events begin to unfold, testing the residents’ beliefs and sanity. While the pacing may be slower than some of his other works, “Midnight Mass” rewards viewers with a thought-provoking and atmospheric story.

4. “Gerald’s Game”: Based on Stephen King’s novel, this psychological thriller follows a woman who finds herself handcuffed to a bed after her husband’s sudden death. As she fights to survive and confront her own demons, she begins to question her sanity. “Gerald’s Game” showcases Flanagan’s ability to create tension and dread, making it a must-watch for horror fans.

Overall, Mike Flanagan has established himself as a master of the horror genre on Netflix. With his ability to craft engaging and chilling narratives, his TV series continue to captivate audiences and leave them eagerly awaiting his next project.

Sources:

– TVLine (source article)

– Definitions of terms:

– TV series: a set of episodes that are broadcast or streamed on television or online platforms, typically featuring a continuing storyline and characters.

– Supernatural: attributed to some force beyond scientific understanding or the laws of nature; paranormal.

– Narrative: a spoken or written account of connected events; a story.

– Psychological thriller: a subgenre of thriller and psychological fiction, focusing on the unstable mental and emotional states of characters.