The Best and Worst of Mike Flanagan’s Netflix Shows

Mike Flanagan, the master of horror on Netflix, is set to premiere his latest show, The Fall of the House of Usher, on October 12th. This adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe’s bibliography is receiving high praise and is considered a return to form for Flanagan after last year’s The Midnight Club. However, fans of Flanagan’s Netflix shows might be disappointed to learn that this will likely be his last series for the streaming platform, as he has signed a deal with Amazon. To commemorate Flanagan’s remarkable run on Netflix, let’s rank his five single-season shows from worst to best.

At the bottom of the list is The Midnight Club, the only disappointing season in Flanagan’s repertoire. Drawing inspiration from Christopher Pike’s YA horror novels, the series is set in a teen hospice in 1994. While it showcases some great performances, the show fails to fully capitalize on Flanagan’s strengths and ultimately falls short.

Next up is The Haunting of Hill House, Flanagan’s first Netflix series and a surprise hit. This loose adaptation of Shirley Jackson’s novel explores grief and family dynamics, but its pacing and lack of originality in the second half detract from its overall impact.

The Haunting of Bly Manor takes the third spot, and while it starts off slow, it eventually delves into profound and unexpected territory. Set in an English country estate, the series explores themes of class inequality and delivers an unforgettable twist at the end.

Now we come to The Fall of the House of Usher, Flanagan’s latest venture. This adaptation of Poe’s iconic story begins with a man arriving at a decaying house to visit an old acquaintance who is gravely ill. While it remains to be seen how this series will fare, anticipation is high thanks to Flanagan’s track record.

Finally, we have the top spot reserved for what many consider Flanagan’s magnum opus, The Haunting of Hill House. This emotionally resonant series blends horror with family drama and boasts exceptional storytelling and character development. It set the bar high for Flanagan’s subsequent works.

In conclusion, while Flanagan’s departure from Netflix may disappoint some fans, his shows on the platform have left an indelible mark on the horror genre. From the hauntingly beautiful Hill House to the upcoming House of Usher, Flanagan’s talent for crafting chilling and emotionally rich stories is undeniable.

