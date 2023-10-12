The Fall of the House of Usher: Mike Flanagan’s Grisly Feast

In the miniseries The Fall of the House of Usher, Mike Flanagan deviates from his usual sympathetic characters and instead presents a story filled with contempt for the wealthy and glee at their gruesome demises. The series serves as Flanagan’s final project for Netflix, concluding a successful five-year deal. Flanagan’s Netflix series, including The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, and The Midnight Club, are known for their spooky and introspective tone, elaborate set design, and immersive cinematography.

The inspiration behind Flanagan’s series comes from the works of renowned authors such as Shirley Jackson, Henry James, Christopher Pike, and Edgar Allan Poe. These literary influences can be seen in the structure of the episodes, which are designed to be binge-watched with interconnected narratives and character development. While there are elements of jump scares, ghosts, monsters, and vampires, Flanagan’s horror focuses more on self-exploration and finding ways to heal psychological wounds.

In The Fall of the House of Usher, Flanagan takes a different approach, delivering punishment rather than grace. The series uses Edgar Allan Poe’s words and aesthetics to highlight a story influenced contemporary headlines and the corrupt ultra-wealthy. The Usher family, led twin geniuses Roderick and Madeline, are the embodiment of the Sacklers, having profited from a painkiller that sparked a widespread opioid epidemic.

The central plot revolves around Assistant U.S. Attorney C. Auguste Dupin’s attempts to bring the Ushers to justice. As the story progresses, the Usher children start dying, and the family’s power begins to crumble. Each episode dissects a member of the Usher family, exposing their vanity, cruelty, and disregard for others. The execution of these chilling moments, reminiscent of Dario Argento, M. Night Shyamalan, and Matt Reeves, adds to the series’s dark sense of humor and its pointed critique of the privileged.

The Usher children, molded their wealth, prove to be despicable characters who lack introspection. This allows Flanagan’s ensemble cast, including Bruce Greenwood, Mary McDonnell, Henry Thomas, Samantha Sloyan, T’Nia Miller, Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, and Sauriyan Sapkota, to deliver performances with a loose and unhinged quality. As the series unfolds, viewers are treated to a story that is simultaneously grisly and delicious, as Mike Flanagan showcases his skill for blending horror and social commentary.

