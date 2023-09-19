Mike Epps Set to Film Netflix Comedy Special in Chandler

Comedian and actor Mike Epps will be performing at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler for two shows, which will also be filmed for his new Netflix Comedy Special. Epps, who has been in the industry for decades, mentioned in an interview that his comedic content has evolved as he has gone through different experiences in his personal life, such as marriages and raising his children.

During his upcoming show, Epps will be discussing a range of topics, including his relationships, his children, and even Donald Trump. Epps believes that his material reflects the changes he has gone through over the years, and he is excited to showcase his new content to his audience.

When asked about what motivates him to continue in the comedy industry, Epps mentioned that his children and the financial responsibilities associated with raising them play a significant role. He feels the pressure to keep working in order to support his family and provide for their future.

Epps will be performing two back-to-back shows this week, and he promises that audiences will have a great time experiencing his comedic talents. He encourages anyone who has not seen a good comedy show to attend his performance at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler on Friday.

Tickets for the show start at $69, and attendees must be at least 18 years old. The casino where the event will be held also states that anyone under 21 must be accompanied a ticketed adult who is 21 or older.

Source: ABC15

Definitions:

Comedian – a person who entertains others making them laugh through jokes, stories, and humorous performances.

Actor – a person who portrays a character in a performance, such as a play, movie, or television show.

Netflix Comedy Special – a stand-up comedy performance that is filmed and distributed the streaming platform Netflix.

Sources: