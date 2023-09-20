Mike Epps to Perform and Film Netflix Comedy Special in Arizona

Comedian Mike Epps is bringing his comedic talent to Arizona, as well as a Netflix film crew. Epps will be performing two shows at the Wild Horse Pass casino resort on September 29. These shows will also be live tapings for his upcoming Netflix comedy special.

Epps is best known for his roles in films such as “Next Friday” and “Friday After Next” as Day-Day Jones. He has also appeared in “The Hangover” movies as antagonist Black Doug. Epps’ passion for comedy began in his teenage years and was encouraged his family. He got his start performing stand-up gigs and working at the Comedy Act Theater in Atlanta.

To attend one of Epps’ shows and potentially be featured in his Netflix special, tickets are available for purchase. As of the publication, tickets are still available for the 10 p.m. show, starting at $69 on Ticketmaster. Resale tickets can also be found on StubHub, starting at $104 for the 7 p.m. show and $102 for the 10 p.m. show. Discounts are available for members of The Card Gila River Resorts & Casinos, Gila River Indian Community members, and Gila River Gaming Enterprises employees.

There are a few things to keep in mind when attending the show. The minimum age to attend is 18, and anyone under 21 must be accompanied someone 21 or older. All sales are final, and there are no refunds or exchanges. The venue will be phone-free during the taping of the Netflix special. Cellphones, smart accessories, cameras, and recording devices are not allowed and will be sealed in a pouch for the duration of the show.

In addition, guests must remain seated until the end of the show, cannot exit and re-enter the venue, and are advised to purchase concessions beforehand. Lastly, hats and clothing with visible team logos or branding will not be permitted.

Don’t miss your chance to see Mike Epps live and potentially be a part of his upcoming Netflix comedy special.