Mike Birbiglia Brings His Comedy Special to Netflix

Renowned comedian Mike Birbiglia is set to debut his newest comedy special, titled “The Old Man and the Pool,” exclusively on Netflix. The hour-long set, which delves into life’s profound questions and humorous observations, is scheduled to premiere on November 21.

Birbiglia’s show originates from its successful run on Broadway, which took place from November 13, 2022, to January 15 of this year. Following its Broadway stint, the special moved to London’s West End from September 12 to October 7, garnering acclaim from audiences on both sides of the Atlantic.

This latest special marks Birbiglia’s fifth collaboration with Netflix. The streaming giant has previously released his comedy specials, “What I Should Have Said Was Nothing” (2008), “My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend” (2013), “Thank God for Jokes” (2017), and “The New One” (2019). Additionally, Birbiglia has made a name for himself as a talented filmmaker, having written, directed, and starred in the critically acclaimed films “Sleepwalk With Me” (2012) and “Don’t Think Twice” (2016).

Directed Seth Barrish, “The Old Man and the Pool” is an eagerly anticipated addition to Birbiglia’s body of work. The special offers viewers a unique blend of witty observations and reflections on the human experience.

In commemoration of Netflix’s first-ever comedy special, Aziz Ansari’s “Buried Alive,” Mike Birbiglia’s upcoming release arrives on the streaming platform. Since the debut of Ansari’s special a decade ago, Netflix has become a leading platform for stand-up comedy, hosting over 350 comedy specials. Notable releases include Gabriel Iglesias’ groundbreaking show, “Stadium Fluffy,” performed at Los Angeles’ iconic Dodger Stadium, and Chris Rock’s “Selective Outrage,” which holds the distinction of being the most-watched comedy special recorded Nielsen.

