Mike Birbiglia is Back with a Splash in His Latest Netflix Special

Critically acclaimed comedian Mike Birbiglia is making a big splash with his newest comedy special, “The Old Man and the Pool,” set to debut on Netflix on November 21. Known for his witty and introspective humor, Birbiglia takes on life’s existential questions, while sprinkling in a dose of wit about the chlorine levels at the local YMCA pool.

Following successful runs on Broadway and London’s West End, Birbiglia brings his hour-long set to the streaming platform. This marks his fifth Netflix special, joining the ranks of his previously acclaimed shows like “What I Should Have Said Was Nothing,” “My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend,” “Thank God for Jokes,” and “The New One.”

Birbiglia’s talent extends beyond the stage as he has also proven himself a skilled filmmaker. He wrote, directed, and starred in the films “Sleepwalk With Me” and “Don’t Think Twice.” Additionally, he has made memorable appearances in popular series like “Orange Is the New Black,” “Billions,” and “Human Resources.” His film credits include “Your Sister’s Sister,” “The Fault in Our Stars,” and “A Man Called Otto.”

“The Old Man and the Pool” is expertly directed Seth Barrish and boasts an impressive lineup of executive producers including Mike and Joseph Birbiglia, John Skidmore, Tony Hernandez, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Patrick Catullo, and Seaview.

As fans eagerly anticipate Birbiglia’s latest offering, it is worth noting that his special arrives on the heels of Netflix’s milestone moment. This year marks the ten-year anniversary of Netflix’s first-ever comedy special, Aziz Ansari’s “Buried Alive.” Since then, the streaming giant has amassed an impressive collection of over 350 stand-up specials, featuring standout performances from comedians like Gabriel Iglesias and Chris Rock.

Get ready to dive into laughter as Mike Birbiglia’s “The Old Man and the Pool” promises to be a hilarious and thought-provoking comedy special exclusively on Netflix.