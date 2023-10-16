Summer Olympic Champion Mikaela Shiffrin Applauds Simone Biles’ Gymnastics Skills

Alpine skiing champion Mikaela Shiffrin believes that Simone Biles, considered the greatest gymnast of all time, would excel in the sport of slalom skiing. Shiffrin, who herself is an Olympic gold medalist in alpine skiing, made these remarks during a media event organized her sponsor Atomic in Austria.

Shiffrin praised Biles’ explosiveness and strength, noting that these qualities would greatly benefit her in slalom skiing. She further expressed her confidence in Biles, stating, “She’s strong and she’s smart, you know, she can do it all!”

Biles, in a recent video for Laureus, assigned various athletes from different sports to gymnastics apparatuses. For the balance beam, she selected Shiffrin, describing her as a “beast” in her own sport and noting the similarities in balance between skiing and gymnastics.

Shiffrin responded with a smile and a playful remark on the social platform X, stating, “You have too much faith in me.” Despite her self-doubt, she expressed her gratitude for being included in Biles’ list and commented on Biles’ belief in her abilities.

Biles also designated her husband and NFL star Jonathan Owens for the vault, basketball legend LeBron James for the bars, and tennis icon Serena Williams for the floor exercise. This exchange between two champions of different sports showcases their mutual respect and admiration for each other’s athletic abilities.

While it remains to be seen whether Biles will venture into slalom skiing or Shiffrin will attempt gymnastics, their camaraderie and support for one another highlight the bond between athletes across different disciplines.

