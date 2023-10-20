Rana Daggubati Launches The Fun-Filled Theatrical Trailer of ‘Keeda Cola’

Director Tharun Bascker Dhaassyam is ready to captivate audiences once again with his third film, ‘Keeda Cola’. The theatrical trailer of this upcoming movie was recently launched the talented actor Rana Daggubati.

The trailer takes the viewers on a chaotic journey into a world that revolves around the two main characters, Keedaa and Barbee. With an intriguing storyline and mesmerizing narrative, ‘Keeda Cola’ has already sparked anticipation among the audience.

The film not only features newcomers but also stars the comedic genius, Brahma Brahmanandam. Brahamanandam will be seen playing the role of Varadharajulu Thatha. Additionally, actors Chaitanya Rao, Rag Mayur, Tharun, Vishnu, Jeevan Kumar, Ravindra Vijay, and Raghu Ram will bring other key characters to life.

‘Keeda Cola’ is all set to hit the big screens on November 3rd, bringing forth a fresh and exciting cinematic experience.

