Fictional Allegations of Government Gift Cards to Illegal Migrants Surface

A recent video shared Mark Lamb, the Republican sheriff from Pinal County, Arizona, claimed that undocumented migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border were being given $5,000 gift cards “our government.” However, there is no evidence to support this allegation, and federal agencies deny any knowledge of such a scheme.

Lamb did not provide any concrete evidence to support his claim, and the scale and cost of such a program would make it unlikely to go unnoticed federal agencies. Giving each family crossing the border a $5,000 payment would cost millions of dollars daily, making it highly improbable that a program of this magnitude would remain hidden.

Lamb’s sources for this information are unknown, but he suggests that the gift cards may be distributed charities rather than the government. While it is true that the U.S. government provides funding support to some charities and NGOs that aid migrants, there is no evidence to suggest that these organizations are issuing $5,000 gift cards to migrants crossing the border.

What is known is that some migrants are provided with mobile phones after entering the country. These phones are equipped with pre-loaded software called SmartLink, which is used to track the migrants. However, these phones cannot access the internet or make unauthorized calls or text messages.

It is important to note that Mark Lamb is seeking the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate and has been referred to as the “QAnon Sheriff” due to his support for former President Donald Trump’s unfounded claims of massive voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Despite the lack of evidence and the denial from federal agencies, Lamb’s claim has gained attention and sparked debate. It is crucial to rely on verified information and evidence when assessing such allegations to avoid spreading misinformation and further polarization.