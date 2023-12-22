Migrant Journeys to the U.S.: The Digital Landscape and Its Impact

In an era where social media dominates communication, migrants have found a platform to share their journeys to the United States. Platforms such as TikTok and YouTube have become a way for migrants to not just document their experiences but also gain popularity in the process.

The digital reach of photos and videos shared migrants is unprecedented. These platforms allow individuals to share information about their routes and the dangers they face along the way. YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok are filled with posts that detail the arduous and oftentimes treacherous journey to America.

One such video a user named Manuel Monterrosa has garnered nearly 3 million views. Monterrosa, who made the journey to the U.S., chose to return to Colombia as he found more success monetizing his YouTube ads chronicling the treks of migrants. His story stands as a testament to the entrepreneurial opportunities that can arise in the digital age.

TikTok also plays a role in showcasing the migrant experience. User Ricardo Herrera shared a TikTok post documenting his perilous journey through the dangerous Darien Gap. This dense jungle region, known to be controlled cartels, is a hotbed of violence where men, women, and children face rape and abuse. Influencers on these platforms often portray “safe crossings” or stopping points, which may inadvertently downplay the true dangers involved.

While these social media posts serve as a source of inspiration and information for many migrants, there is also a dark side. TikTok has become a platform where missing or injured migrants are remembered, shedding light on the risks faced those embarking on such journeys.

In contrast, there are individuals who use these platforms to promote illegal activities. Some apparent human smugglers share videos on TikTok, showcasing how they aid people in entering the U.S. through holes cut in the border wall. These posts highlight the challenges authorities face in maintaining border security.

With over 200,000 people already crossing into the U.S. through the southern border this month, and with more days remaining, it is clear that social media has become a powerful tool for migrants seeking opportunities in America. However, it is crucial to acknowledge the complexities and potential consequences that arise when such journeys are shared on digital platforms.