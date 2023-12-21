Convenience Store Closed Down for Multiple Violations

A convenience store located in Memphis, Tennessee, has been forcibly shut down authorities due to a variety of violations. The closure of Snappy Mart on Madison Avenue followed an extensive 18-month investigation into criminal activity at the establishment. The Memphis Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office collaborated on a joint operation to close down the store.

Over the course of two years, Snappy Mart was a frequent target of police attention, with officers being dispatched to the location a staggering 612 times from October 2021 to October 2023. The violations observed at the store included drug-related offenses, code violations, cases of prostitution, aggravated assaults, and even a homicide.

District Attorney Steve Mulroy expressed his commitment to putting an end to businesses that disrupt communities and facilitate crime. He commended the thorough investigation conducted the Memphis Police Department and emphasized the importance of the store’s closure.

Snappy Mart had received warnings previously, with authorities notifying them a year ago that they would be shut down if the issues were not addressed. As part of the closure, the business will be asked to take remedial actions, such as connecting their security cameras to the police department’s network and enhancing lighting on the premises.

The closure of Snappy Mart serves as a warning to other establishments engaging in similar practices. District Attorney Mulroy anticipates more nuisance closures in the future, as multiple businesses have already been issued warnings.

It is essential for communities to band together and support the efforts of law enforcement and local authorities in combating criminal activity. By holding businesses accountable, we can work towards creating safer and more secure neighborhoods.