Experience Cult Movies and Shows Anywhere with Midnight Pulp

Looking for the perfect way to celebrate Halloween? Look no further than Midnight Pulp, the streaming service that specializes in cult and genre movies and shows. And now, thanks to recent developments, you can access Midnight Pulp on a variety of platforms.

Owned Cineverse, Midnight Pulp has expanded its availability becoming an add-on for Prime Video, the Roku Channel, and Comcast’s Xfinity platforms. This move allows the streaming service to tap into larger audiences and reach a wider range of viewers. You can now enjoy all the thrilling content that Midnight Pulp offers with just a few clicks.

Previously, Midnight Pulp was only available as a direct-to-consumer app on smart TVs. However, now you have the convenience of accessing it through popular streaming platforms. And if you prefer watching movies without switching between apps, the direct-to-consumer option is still available to you. The choice is yours.

For those who love a good adrenaline rush, Midnight Pulp also offers a free, ad-supported live channel online and through various other services. Alongside Midnight Pulp, you can enjoy other exciting options like Retrocrush, Asiancrush, Crime Hunters, and Tokushotsu. Indulge in a wide array of thrilling content, all at your fingertips.

But that’s not all! Cineverse has some exciting plans for Midnight Pulp in the upcoming months. On November 21, get ready for the premiere of Mad Cats, a Japanese action comedy featuring fierce, gun-toting monster cats. Additionally, mark your calendars for the addition of Til Death Do Us Part on November 28 and The Rundown, starring Korean star Don Lee (Eternals), in December.

Don’t miss out on all the suspense, action, and excitement that Midnight Pulp brings to the table. With its availability on multiple platforms and thrilling upcoming releases, there’s never been a better time to dive into the world of cult and genre movies and shows.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How much does Midnight Pulp cost?

Midnight Pulp is available for $5.99 a month after a seven-day trial or $59.99 a year.

2. Can I access Midnight Pulp on popular streaming platforms?

Yes, you can now access Midnight Pulp as an add-on for Prime Video, Roku Channel, and Comcast’s Xfinity platforms.

3. Is there a free live channel available?

Yes, Midnight Pulp offers a free, ad-supported live channel online and through various other services.

4. What other options are available on the live channel lineup?

Alongside Midnight Pulp, you can enjoy Retrocrush, Asiancrush, Crime Hunters, and Tokushotsu on the live channel lineup.

5. What are some upcoming programs for Midnight Pulp?

Midnight Pulp has exciting programs lined up, including the premiere of Mad Cats, Til Death Do Us Part, and The Rundown starring Don Lee (Eternals). Mark your calendars for these thrilling releases.