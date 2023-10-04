New Threat of Using AI to Alter Innocent Photos Puts Online Users at Risk

In the era of online exploitation, a new danger has emerged: the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology to alter innocent photos. This alarming trend has caught the attention of law enforcement agencies, including the Muskego Police Department in Wisconsin. Officer Chris Kristalidis, a School Resource Officer, expressed concern about the potential for this trend to become more widespread.

The Muskego police recently discovered an incident involving a middle school girl who was friended on Snapchat someone claiming to be a 15-year-old boy. They exchanged innocent photos, but when the boy revealed he was actually 33, he demanded explicit photos from the girl. Disturbingly, he threatened to alter the photos she had sent and distribute them to her family and friends, as well as post them online with sexual or sensitive content.

This scheme is not isolated to Muskego but has been observed in various parts of the world. Muskego police determined that at least 10 middle school girls had friended the supposed 15-year-old boy. To prevent such incidents, Snapchat advises students and parents to only connect with individuals they know in real life.

Officer Kristalidis expressed his shock at the potential use of AI to manipulate images in this manner, stating that he had never encountered such a case before. Muskego residents and parents share this shock, recognizing the devastating effects it can have on young victims. Even if the altered images, known as “deepfakes,” are not authentic, the damage inflicted upon the victims remains profound, as viewers may be unaware of their falsity.

The FBI issued an alert in June warning of malicious actors creating synthetic content through the manipulation of benign photos or videos, commonly referred to as “deepfakes.” These altered images are often distributed on social media or pornographic websites to harass victims or enact sextortion schemes. The FBI has received reports from victims, including minors and non-consenting adults, whose images have been transformed into explicit content.

Muskego police are actively working to trace the suspect through his Snapchat account. Fortunately, the girls contacted in Muskego had not yet sent explicit photos, and no deepfakes had been created from the innocent photos they sent to the scammer before realizing his true intentions.

The use of AI technology to manipulate and exploit innocent images is a concerning development in the digital age. It is crucial for online users, especially young individuals, to be aware of the potential dangers and exercise caution when interacting with others on social media platforms.

Sources:

– Muskego Police Department

– FBI Alert: Malicious Use of Synthetic Content