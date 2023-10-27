Meta Platforms and Snap Inc recently released their quarterly earnings reports, surpassing expectations with solid financial performances. However, the ongoing conflict in the Middle East cast a shadow on their success, as both companies expressed concerns about the impact of this unrest on their advertising revenue.

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, reported exceptional results for the quarter ending on September 30th. The company achieved record profits and sales, with revenue reaching an impressive $34.15 billion. Net income also soared a staggering 164% to $11.58 billion, beating Wall Street estimates. These strong figures can be attributed to Meta’s aggressive cost-cutting measures, which lowered expenses 7% year-over-year to $20.4 billion. The company successfully streamlined its workforce and organizational structure, leading to improved efficiency.

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, also delivered positive results. The social media platform experienced a 5% year-over-year revenue growth for the third quarter, generating $1.19 billion in revenue. Adjusted earnings per share came in at 2 cents, exceeding FactSet’s projections. Snap’s CEO, Evan Spiegel, attributed this growth to successful cost-cutting initiatives and increased demand for direct-response advertising, which drives users to make targeted purchases or downloads.

Despite their strong performances, both Meta and Snap expressed concerns about the impact of the Middle East conflict on their businesses. Meta’s CFO, Susan Li, warned of ad softening as a result of the war in Israel, leading to a widened fourth-quarter revenue guidance. Snap also acknowledged the pause in ad campaigns from some advertisers due to the instability in the region. These uncertainties have made it challenging for both companies to provide formal guidance for their future performance.

As the world grapples with escalating conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, social media platforms like Meta and Snap play a crucial role in sharing the truth behind these atrocities. They have the potential to ensure that the world does not turn a blind eye to these events. However, the current uncertainties in the region create significant challenges for these companies as they navigate the impact on their advertising revenue.

