MBS International Airport Implements Strategic Marketing Plans to Boost Travel Demand

Amid the global pandemic, the travel industry experienced a significant decline, and some sectors are still struggling to regain pre-pandemic levels. One such sector is the MBS International Airport in mid-Michigan. In an effort to attract more business and revive passenger numbers, the airport has devised a comprehensive marketing strategy.

James Canders, the director of MBS International Airport, expressed his vision for the future, stating, “Two to three years from now, I would like to see all these ticket counters filled and flights returning to the frequency of 2019.” He aims to increase the current five to six flights to two destinations to the previous nine to ten flights to various destinations.

To achieve this goal, the airport plans to allocate a significant portion of its earnings towards marketing efforts. Alongside traditional advertising channels like radio and television, MBS International Airport will shift its focus towards digital marketing, utilizing web searches and other online platforms. Its objective is to capture the attention of potential travelers and highlight the convenience and benefits of flying from MBS.

Additionally, the airport intends to engage the services of a consultant who will assist in developing a comprehensive marketing strategy and establish connections with airlines. This strategy will not only attract new airlines but also promote the existing ones. MBS International Airport is determined to establish itself as a prominent hub, offering competitive flight options and great value to passengers.

To facilitate ease for travelers, the airport is actively enhancing its website. A prominent feature now available is a flight search tool that shows the cheapest flights to and from MBS International Airport. By encouraging local passengers to fly from MBS instead of venturing to other airports, the airport aims to increase its footfall and ultimately boost business.

Furthermore, MBS International Airport is preparing for increased Canadian travelers as it engages in conversations with Canadian air carriers. With the Memorial Cup scheduled for the spring, the airport seeks to accommodate the surge in visitors from Canada.

To support these marketing initiatives, MBS International Airport recently struck a $48,000 deal with Spectrum for the year 2024. This investment further emphasizes the airport’s commitment to revitalizing the travel industry in mid-Michigan.

In conclusion, MBS International Airport is aggressively implementing strategic marketing plans to entice more travelers and restore pre-pandemic flight volumes. By embracing digital marketing, seeking consultant assistance, and enhancing their website, the airport aspires to reposition itself as a preferred travel hub, offering value and convenience to passengers.