Joe Biden Visits Israel Amid Escalating Tensions in the Region

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to visit Israel in an attempt to ease tensions following a missile strike on a Gaza hospital that resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Palestinians. Palestinian officials claim that the hospital was hit an Israeli air strike, while Israel blames the blast on a failed rocket launch Palestinian militants. The incident has further exacerbated an already tense situation and has led to the cancellation of a planned summit between Biden, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

During his visit, Biden will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli war cabinet. However, given the circumstances, it is uncertain what the U.S. president can achieve. The United Nations Security Council is also set to vote on a resolution calling for humanitarian pauses in the conflict to allow for humanitarian aid access to the Gaza Strip.

In the financial markets, U.S. stock futures traded with minor losses as investors reviewed quarterly corporate earnings. The Dow futures contract dropped 0.1%, S&P 500 futures fell 0.2%, and Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 0.3%. Although the major indices traded in a muted fashion, early data indicates that a significant number of companies have surpassed earnings and sales expectations for the third quarter.

Notable companies reporting earnings include streaming giant Netflix, which recently implemented measures to restrict account sharing and hopes to see a boost in subscriber growth. Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla will also report its third-quarter numbers, which have already indicated strong vehicle delivery and production figures.

Moreover, China’s economy appears to be rebounding, with GDP growth in the third quarter exceeding expectations. China’s industrial output and retail sales have also shown positive momentum. However, concerns remain as fears of a real estate crisis persist. There are also worries that China’s biggest private property developer, Country Garden, may have defaulted on its offshore debt, potentially triggering a significant restructuring of corporate debt in the country.

Oil prices rose sharply following the explosion at a Gaza hospital and the subsequent cancellation of the summit between Biden, Egyptian, and Palestinian leaders. The U.S. crude futures traded 2.6% higher, while the Brent contract climbed 2.5%. The American Petroleum Institute reported a significant decrease in U.S. inventories, easing concerns about a drop in demand in the largest consumer of oil.

