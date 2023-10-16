LinkedIn Announces Another Round of Layoffs

LinkedIn, the business-themed social networking company owned Microsoft, has recently confirmed that it will be laying off approximately 668 employees from various departments, including engineering, product, talent, and finance teams. The company stated that these layoffs are part of their organizational restructuring and streamlining efforts.

Despite the layoffs, LinkedIn emphasized its commitment to investing in strategic priorities and delivering value to its members and customers. The company assured that affected employees will receive full support during this transition and will be treated with care and respect.

In the statement, LinkedIn also provided a link to its last financial numbers, which were included in Microsoft’s fiscal year 2023 Q4 results. During that quarter, LinkedIn reported a 5 percent increase in revenues compared to the same period the previous year, with total yearly revenues reaching $15 billion for the first time. Although specific details were not disclosed, LinkedIn highlighted that its membership numbers have been consistently growing for eight consecutive quarters.

This announcement follows previous reports of layoffs within LinkedIn. In February, unconfirmed reports indicated that certain employees were laid off from the recruitment division. Additionally, in May, LinkedIn announced the closure of its China-focused jobs app, InCareer, and the disbandment of its Business Productivity team, resulting in the loss of 716 jobs.

It remains unclear whether these recent layoffs are part of the 10,000 employee layoffs announced Microsoft, LinkedIn’s parent company, in January. The January layoffs accounted for less than 5 percent of Microsoft’s workforce at the time.

Notably, Microsoft recently finalized its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, adding approximately 17,000 employees to its workforce.

Overall, LinkedIn’s ongoing restructuring efforts and these latest layoffs demonstrate the company’s commitment to adapt to changing market dynamics while ensuring its continued growth and success.

