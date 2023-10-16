LinkedIn to Cut 670 Jobs as it Streamlines Operations

LinkedIn, the leading employment and career-oriented social media platform owned Microsoft, has announced its plans to lay off about 670 employees across various teams including engineering, product, talent, and finance. This move comes as the company aims to streamline its operations and focus on its strategic priorities for the future.

According to a company statement, LinkedIn wants to ensure that it continues to deliver value for its members and customers. This decision marks the second round of layoffs for LinkedIn this year, following their previous cut of over 700 jobs in May. In addition to the job cuts, the company also shut down its China-focused jobs app, InCareer.

Microsoft, as the parent company of LinkedIn, is actively investing in generative artificial intelligence and is set to launch its AI-powered workplace software offering called Microsoft 365 Copilot. This focus on AI technology and software development may explain the recent restructuring within LinkedIn.

The layoffs at LinkedIn raise questions regarding the company’s future direction. However, these strategic changes are not uncommon in the tech industry, as companies adapt to new trends and focus on growth areas. By streamlining its operations, LinkedIn hopes to position itself for continued success in the ever-evolving job market.

With over 706 million users worldwide, LinkedIn remains a powerful tool for professionals, both in terms of job search and professional networking. As the platform continues to evolve and adapt to industry changes, it aims to provide even more value to its users.

Overall, these job cuts at LinkedIn are part of the company’s efforts to optimize its operations, align with strategic priorities, and deliver greater value to both members and customers. While the layoffs may be a challenging time for affected employees, they also reflect the dynamic nature of the technology industry and the need for companies like LinkedIn to adapt and innovate in order to thrive.

