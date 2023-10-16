Microsoft’s LinkedIn announces second round of layoffs in 2023

Microsoft’s professional networking platform, LinkedIn, is set to initiate a second round of layoffs in 2023. The layoffs will impact 668 employees in departments such as engineering, talent, and finance. This decision comes as demand for hiring services on the platform has decreased.

The job cuts will affect slightly over 3% of LinkedIn’s workforce, which currently consists of around 20,000 employees. The technology industry has experienced a significant number of job losses this year, with tens of thousands of positions being eliminated. This trend is largely attributed to the uncertain economic landscape.

In the first half of 2023, the technology sector witnessed a staggering 141,516 job losses, in stark contrast to the approximately 6,000 job cuts during the same period the previous year. LinkedIn, as a revenue-generating platform, relies on advertising sales and subscription fees from recruiting and sales professionals.

In order to streamline its operations and facilitate quicker decision-making processes, LinkedIn had already made the decision to reduce its workforce 716 positions earlier in the year. This primarily impacted its sales, operations, and support teams.

As layoffs continue to affect the technology industry, it is crucial for companies like LinkedIn to adapt and make necessary adjustments to ensure long-term sustainability.

Sources: Reuters