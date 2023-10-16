LinkedIn to Cut 668 Jobs as Tech Layoffs Continue

LinkedIn, the professional networking site owned Microsoft, has announced that it will be cutting 668 jobs across its engineering, product, talent, and finance teams. This represents more than 3% of the company’s workforce of over 20,000 employees. In a blog post, LinkedIn emphasized that it will provide full support to those impacted the layoffs during the transition.

The decision to reduce its workforce is part of LinkedIn’s efforts to adapt its organizational structures and streamline decision-making processes. While the company acknowledges that talent changes are difficult, it views them as necessary and a regular part of managing the business. Despite the layoffs, LinkedIn remains committed to investing in strategic priorities and delivering value to its members and customers.

This is not the first time this year that LinkedIn has made significant job cuts. In early May, the company eliminated 716 positions, which accounted for about 3.6% of its total workforce. However, LinkedIn is not alone in its cost-cutting measures. The tech industry as a whole has seen a rise in layoffs, with major companies like Google, Amazon, Yahoo, Meta, and Zoom also implementing job cuts.

According to employment firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, the tech sector has already cut approximately 141,516 employees in the first half of this year. This represents an increase of more than 2,300% compared to the same period last year when over 5,700 cuts were announced. The pandemic and its economic impact have likely contributed to this trend.

LinkedIn, which boasts 950 million registered members, generates its revenue through ad sales and subscription fees for recruiting and sales professionals. Microsoft has acknowledged a slowdown in hiring and a decline in advertising spending, which may have prompted the cost-cutting measures at LinkedIn.

In conclusion, LinkedIn’s decision to cut jobs reflects the broader trend of layoffs in the tech industry. While the company is focused on adapting its organizational structure, it remains committed to its strategic priorities and delivering value to its members and customers.

