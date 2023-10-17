Microsoft’s LinkedIn Announces Layoffs Impacting Over 660 Jobs

Microsoft’s professional networking platform, LinkedIn, has revealed that it will be cutting 668 jobs across its engineering, product, talent, and finance teams. The layoffs will affect over 3% of LinkedIn’s workforce, which exceeds 20,000 employees. The company has assured that it will provide full support to the impacted employees during the transition phase.

LinkedIn stated in a blog post that talent changes are a challenging but necessary aspect of managing their business. Despite the restructuring, the company remains committed to investing in strategic priorities for the future and delivering value to its members and customers.

This is not the first time LinkedIn has downsized its workforce. In May, the company announced the reduction of 716 jobs, which accounted for around 3.6% of its total employees. The tech sector as a whole has experienced significant job cuts in recent times, with approximately 141,516 employees being laid off in the first half of 2023. This represents an astonishing increase of over 2,300% compared to the previous year.

Tech giants such as Google, Amazon, Yahoo, Meta, and Zoom have also been affected layoffs this year. LinkedIn, with its vast user base of 950 million registered members, generates revenue through advertising sales and subscription fees for professionals in the recruitment and sales fields.

The decision to reduce the workforce comes as Microsoft faces a hiring slowdown and decreased advertising spending. LinkedIn’s commitment to supporting affected employees underscores the importance of managing and adapting to changes in the business landscape, ensuring the continuous delivery of value to members and customers.

Sources:

– Challenger, Gray & Christmas employment firm

– Images: Getty Images, REUTERS