LinkedIn Abandons Microsoft Azure Migration Plans, Shifts Focus to Own Datacenters

LinkedIn has made the decision to scrap its datacenter migration plans to Microsoft Azure after facing numerous challenges. The effort, known as “Blueshift,” was initiated four years ago when Microsoft acquired the professional networking site for $27 billion. However, CNBC reports that LinkedIn encountered issues in trying to lift and shift its existing software tools to Azure, rather than adapting them to work with the cloud provider’s ready-made tools.

In a statement to The Register, LinkedIn confirmed its new direction, stating that it will be investing in its own datacenters while utilizing Azure services when appropriate. The company plans to consolidate its datacenter locations, which are currently spread across multiple buildings, into a single location. They also highlighted the significance of Azure in supporting collaboration and productivity for their teams.

This move marks a departure from LinkedIn’s previous plans, which were announced in a 2019 blog post, to migrate all of its workloads to the public cloud. At that time, LinkedIn’s SVP of engineering, Mohak Shroff, saw the shift to Azure as an opportunity to better support the platform’s growing membership and leverage the hardware and software innovations available.

Although LinkedIn had deployed some services on Azure over the past few years, the cracks in their migration strategy started to become evident in mid-2022. According to CNBC, LinkedIn’s CTO Raghu Hiremagalur communicated to employees that the company was transitioning to a hybrid-cloud model, with certain services running in the cloud and others in their dedicated datacenters.

While Azure’s scalability initially seemed appealing, LinkedIn struggled to fully take advantage of the cloud provider’s software. The decision to abandon the migration highlights the challenges of adapting existing tools to work with new cloud platforms. LinkedIn now aims to focus on optimizing its own datacenters and utilizing Azure selectively for specific services.