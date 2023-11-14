Microsoft Office 2024: A New Era of Productivity Software

Microsoft Office, the go-to suite of productivity software, is set to usher in a new era with the release of its standalone version in 2024. This highly anticipated development is currently in the works, with an expected launch during the third or fourth quarter of that year.

The upcoming Office 2024 release marks a significant departure from Microsoft’s emphasis on its subscription-based service, Microsoft 365. While Microsoft 365 provides users with access to the latest versions of popular applications such as Excel, Word, and PowerPoint for a recurring fee, the standalone version caters to individuals who prefer a one-time purchase rather than a subscription model.

Insider information reveals that Office 2024 was uncovered within an internal preview build of Microsoft Office using the Click to Run (C2R) release API. While specific details about the standalone version are still shrouded in secrecy, industry experts speculate that it will offer certain features that are currently exclusive to Microsoft 365 subscribers.

This move Microsoft recognizes the ongoing demand for a standalone Office version, particularly among users who prefer the flexibility and control that comes with a one-time purchase. By expanding their offering to include both subscription-based and standalone options, Microsoft aims to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of its vast user base.

FAQ:

Q: What is the difference between Microsoft 365 and the standalone version of Office?

A: Microsoft 365 is a subscription-based service that provides access to the latest versions of Office applications for a recurring fee. The standalone version, on the other hand, involves a one-time purchase of the software.

Q: When will Office 2024 be released?

A: Office 2024 is expected to hit the market during the third or fourth quarter of 2024.

Q: Will the standalone version have the same features as Microsoft 365?

A: While specific details remain unclear, there is speculation that the standalone version will offer some features that are currently only available to Microsoft 365 subscribers.

Sources:

– [Microsoft](https://www.microsoft.com/microsoft-365)

– [TechRadar](https://www.techradar.com/news/microsoft-office-2024-rumors-standalone-edition-teased-what-we-want-to-see)