Microsoft Advises Outlook.com Users on Sending Attachments

Outlook.com users are being warned Microsoft about potential obstacles they may face when attempting to send emails with attachments. Those impacted are encountering “Error code 550 5.7.520 Message blocked” errors while trying to send out messages.

To address this known issue, Microsoft has recommended an alternative method for affected users to share files. The workaround involves uploading the attachments to OneDrive and sharing the corresponding link with the intended recipients.

To implement this solution, users need to follow a few simple steps. When composing their email, they should click on the attachment button and select OneDrive to add previously uploaded files. Alternatively, they can use the ‘Upload and share’ button to attach the file to their online storage drive. Another option is to copy the link of an Office or OneDrive file and paste it directly into the email.

Microsoft has provided detailed instructions to guide users through this process:

1. Compose a new email message or calendar event.

2. Select ‘Attach’:

– If the file is already in OneDrive, choose OneDrive.

– If the file is not in OneDrive, select Upload and share.

3. Choose the item(s) to attach and click ‘Share link.’

By following this temporary workaround, users will be able to share files via email while Microsoft resolves the underlying issue.

This is just the latest in a series of issues that Microsoft has addressed in relation to Outlook.com users. In the past, the company has resolved problems such as 401 exception errors preventing search functionality, difficulties in contacting Microsoft 365 support, and access issues for customers across the Americas using Outlook on the web.

FAQ:

1. What is the known issue affecting Outlook.com users?

– Outlook.com users are encountering “Error code 550 5.7.520 Message blocked” errors when trying to send emails with attachments.

2. What workaround has Microsoft suggested?

– Microsoft has recommended uploading attachments to OneDrive and sharing the corresponding link with recipients as a temporary solution.

3. How can users implement this workaround?

– Users can either select OneDrive to add previously uploaded files or use the ‘Upload and share’ button to attach files. Alternatively, they can copy the link of an Office or OneDrive file and paste it directly into the email.

4. Will this solution allow users to share files while the issue is being resolved?

– Yes, following the workaround will enable users to share files via email until Microsoft resolves the underlying issue.