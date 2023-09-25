Microsoft Advertising and Snap Partner to Bring Sponsored Links to Snapchat’s My AI Chatbot

Microsoft Advertising and Snap have announced a groundbreaking partnership that positions both companies at the forefront of advertising innovation. By utilizing Microsoft’s Chat Ads API, Snap plans to introduce sponsored links in Snapchat’s My AI chatbot, enhancing the user experience integrating advertisements.

Snapchat boasts an extensive user base, with over 750 million active users per month who exchange billions of messages daily. Microsoft has also been making strides in AI technology, particularly through Bing and asset recommendations for Responsive Search Ads. This collaboration will enable sponsored links within Snapchat’s My AI, a popular consumer chatbot that interacts with more than 150 million individuals.

This partnership presents advertisers with a significant opportunity for return on investment. By leveraging Microsoft’s generative AI technology, brands can engage deeply with Snapchat’s mobile-first, youthful audience. Additionally, Microsoft’s focus on mobile improvements aligns well with Snapchat’s user base, making this partnership a strategic move for both companies.

Advertisers can assess the impact of Snap traffic through the Microsoft Advertising publisher report, located in the “Microsoft sites and select traffic” category. During the testing phase, advertisers witnessed a 15% increase in mobile impressions from this category while maintaining or improving the cost per acquisition.

Microsoft and Snap are committed to gathering advertiser feedback as they further refine their chat ad offerings. This collaboration signifies a significant milestone in the ongoing growth of generative AI in advertising. Microsoft encourages inaugural partners of the Chat Ads API to share their feedback through its advertising feedback portal and social media.

In addition to its current partners, Snap and Axel Springer, Microsoft has plans to extend this new advertising option to more partners in the near future. Interested companies are encouraged to fill out a partnership application to explore opportunities for algorithmic organic results, ads monetization, or ads monetization only.

Sources: Microsoft, Snap