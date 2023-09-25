Snapchat’s My AI Set to Serve Sponsored Links Using Microsoft’s Chat Ads API

Snapchat has announced its partnership with Microsoft to introduce sponsored links within its chatbot feature, My AI. The highly relevant ads will be displayed to users when they interact with the chatbot for relevant queries. With Snapchat’s massive user base of over 750 million monthly users, this advertising opportunity offers reach, ROI, and a direct connection with its core audience, Gen Z.

To get started, advertisers need to maximize mobile coverage within their Microsoft Advertising campaigns. They should prioritize mobile traffic setting positive mobile bid modifiers across all ad groups in the device targeting settings. Advertisers can measure the impact of Snap traffic to their campaign using the Microsoft Advertising publisher report, which is available under the “Microsoft sites and select traffic” category.

During the testing phase, advertisers have reported a significant year-on-year increase in mobile traffic across the Microsoft network. On average, they saw over 15% more mobile impressions from Microsoft sites. These results indicate the effectiveness of advertising through Snapchat’s My AI.

Microsoft plans to roll out this advertising feature to more partners in the future and is encouraging interested companies to complete a partnership application form for assistance with either “algorithmic organic results and ads monetization” or “ads monetization.”

Snapchat’s spokesperson stated that the sponsored links, powered Microsoft’s Ads for Chat API, connect the Snapchat community with partners relevant to their conversation. It enables partners to reach Snapchatters at the moment they have indicated potential interest in their offering.

This collaboration between Snapchat and Microsoft opens up new opportunities for advertisers to engage with Snapchatters seamlessly and deliver relevant links within the chat experience. The integration of sponsored links adds value to the user experience while providing brands with a highly targeted advertising channel.

