Microsoft Uncovers Russian Disinformation Campaign Using Celebrity Clips

Microsoft Corporation has recently revealed a Russian disinformation campaign that utilized celebrity clips purchased through the Cameo video sharing platform. The company’s biannual report on Russian digital threats, produced Microsoft’s Threat Analysis Center, details the findings. Cameo, an online service that allows users to request personalized videos from celebrities, became the platform of choice for Russian propagandists in this campaign, as they purchased seven celebrity clips to manipulate and spread false information about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The disinformation campaign aimed to portray Zelenskyy as an addict, with videos showing celebrities appealing to someone named “Vladimir” to seek help for substance abuse. By manipulating the clips, it appeared as though the celebrities were addressing Zelenskyy. These videos were then modified to include emojis, links, and media outlet logos, and were circulated through social media channels to reinforce the false claims about the Ukrainian leader’s struggle with substance abuse.

Clint Watts, the general manager of Microsoft’s Threat Analysis Center, elaborated on the details of the disinformation campaign in a blog post. The actors commissioned for the manipulated videos include Priscilla Presley, Elijah Wood, Dean Norris, Kate Flannery, John McGinley, Mike Tyson, and Shavo Odadjian. The clips followed a similar script and first began appearing on social media in June.

The report published Microsoft also highlights other Russian hacking and influence operations. For instance, a Russia-linked threat actor called Forest Blizzard launched a phishing campaign using novel and evasive techniques against defense organizations. Additionally, Storm-1099, a Russia-linked influence actor that previously targeted Western Europe, has shifted its focus to Israel and the U.S.

Furthermore, Microsoft’s report exposes the Doppelganger influence operation orchestrated Storm-1099, which particularly targeted Ukraine. This operation, utilizing manipulated celebrity content, involved creating celebrity photos with fabricated quotes about the country and spreading them via social media ads. The influence operation, which began in November and has already reached a significant number of people on Facebook, is ongoing despite the takedown of most of the pages promoting the fake content Meta Platforms Inc.

Microsoft’s research and findings shed light on the extent and methods of Russian disinformation campaigns, emphasizing the importance of critical thinking and media literacy in today’s digital landscape.