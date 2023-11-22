Microsoft Prepares for Potential Addition of Former OpenAI Employees

Microsoft is actively preparing for the possibility of welcoming former OpenAI team members to its workforce, according to a new report from Axios. While talks to bring back Sam Altman as OpenAI’s CEO are still ongoing, Microsoft is not waiting around and is getting office space ready just in case the talks fall through.

The office space, located in LinkedIn’s San Francisco office just minutes away from OpenAI’s headquarters, is being equipped with work spaces, training clusters, and Macs to ensure a smooth transition for potential new hires. Additionally, Microsoft has legal and HR personnel on standby to facilitate the hiring and onboarding process.

The report indicates that the majority of OpenAI’s employees have signed a letter urging the company’s board members to reinstate Altman as CEO or they may consider joining him at Microsoft. However, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella remained non-committal on the matter, stating that he is open to both options and respects the decision of the OpenAI team members.

While the outcome of the talks between Altman and OpenAI is yet to be known, Microsoft’s proactive approach demonstrates its ambition to strengthen its advanced AI capabilities. By potentially adding experienced OpenAI employees, Microsoft aims to bolster its research and development efforts in the field of artificial intelligence.

As the situation continues to unfold, the industry eagerly awaits the final decision and its implications for the future of both OpenAI and Microsoft.