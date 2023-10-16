LinkedIn Cuts Almost 700 Employees Amid Slowing Revenue Growth

LinkedIn, the business-oriented social network owned Microsoft, has announced that it is cutting almost 700 employees from its workforce. The majority of the cuts are taking place in the engineering organization, with additional layoffs in the finance and human resources groups. These reductions come as LinkedIn has experienced a slowdown in year-over-year revenue growth for the past eight quarters, with just 5% growth reported in the second quarter of this year.

In a memo to employees, LinkedIn executives Mohak Shroff and Tomer Cohen explained that the organization needs to adapt in order to achieve its business goals. This involves evolving how the company works and what it prioritizes, improving agility and accountability, and streamlining decision-making processes. The reduction in workforce is aimed at achieving greater efficiency and transparency.

This latest round of layoffs follows Microsoft’s announcement in January that it would be cutting 10,000 employees, with additional cuts announced in July. Microsoft’s overall revenue growth has been slipping, prompting CEO Satya Nadella to implement cost-saving measures across the company.

While LinkedIn is reducing its workforce, it is also ramping up hiring in India. The company remains committed to delivering value for its members and customers and is investing in strategic priorities for the future.

