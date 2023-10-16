LinkedIn Cuts 668 Jobs in Second Round of Layoffs This Year

LinkedIn, the professional social media platform owned Microsoft, has announced the layoff of 668 employees from its engineering, product, talent, and finance teams. The move comes as LinkedIn faces a slowdown in revenue, prompting the company to make necessary changes in its business management.

In a note published on Monday, LinkedIn acknowledged that talent changes are a challenging but regular aspect of running a business. The reduction in roles will affect various departments within the company.

LinkedIn’s revenue for the fourth quarter of its fiscal year has increased 5%, compared to the 10% growth seen in the previous quarter. The platform generates income through ad sales and subscription fees charged to recruiting and sales professionals seeking suitable job candidates.

This decision to cut jobs aligns with the broader tech sector trend, which has seen a significant increase in layoffs. In the first half of this year, the tech sector has already laid off 141,516 employees, compared to approximately 6,000 during the same period last year.

Microsoft has attributed this trend to a slowdown in hiring and reduced advertising spending, which has affected LinkedIn’s performance. The company remains committed to investing in strategic priorities to deliver value to its members and customers.

Back in May, LinkedIn underwent a similar streamlining process that resulted in the elimination of 716 jobs across sales, operations, and support teams. The goal was to simplify operations and facilitate quicker decision-making.

