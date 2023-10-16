LinkedIn to Cut 668 Roles Amid Decreased Demand

LinkedIn, a Microsoft-owned professional networking site, is set to eliminate approximately 668 positions within its engineering, product, talent, and finance teams. This is the second round of job cuts this year, as the platform experiences a decline in usage and demand.

In a blog post, LinkedIn stated that it is committed to investing in its future and ensuring continued value for its members, despite the challenging circumstances. The reduction in workforce is a direct result of fewer individuals seeking new job opportunities and a decrease in hiring activity among companies.

Earlier this year, LinkedIn announced its intention to discontinue its Chinese jobs app and cut around 716 positions. However, despite the recent layoffs, the company has witnessed growth since its acquisition Microsoft for $26.2 billion in 2016. In the quarter ending June 30, revenue from LinkedIn rose 5%, and the company is forecasting growth in the “low-to-mid single digits” for the quarter ending September 30.

These cutbacks reflect the current market conditions and the impact of the global pandemic on employment trends. As the job market experiences a slowdown, LinkedIn, like many other platforms and industries, is adjusting to the decreased demand for its services.

It is evident that LinkedIn remains optimistic about its long-term prospects, aiming to adapt to the changing dynamics of the job market and deliver value to its members.

