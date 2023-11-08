Microsoft and Meta Introduce New Policies to Counter Misleading AI-Generated Political Ads

Microsoft and Meta, the parent company of Facebook, have recently announced new measures aiming to curb the creation of deceptive AI-generated political ads. In preparation for the 2024 election season, both tech giants are taking steps to protect the integrity of electoral systems and combat the potential interference from authoritarian nation-states.

To address the rise of AI-powered misinformation, Microsoft is launching an Election Communications Hub and introducing a new tool called “Content Credentials as a Service.” This tool utilizes digital watermarking, developed the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity, to encode critical details about the origin of campaign content. Microsoft’s commitment to election protection emphasizes providing transparent and authoritative information to voters while enabling candidates to verify the authenticity of campaign material.

Meanwhile, Meta is introducing a policy that requires advertisers running political ads on its platforms to disclose the use of AI, particularly when images or sounds have been digitally altered. This includes instances where AI-generated deepfakes are used to depict individuals saying or doing things they haven’t done in reality. These new guidelines aim to ensure transparency and combat the spread of deceptive political ads.

The proliferation of generative AI technology raises concerns about its potential misuse. Cybercriminals are leveraging AI models to accelerate phishing attacks, prompting law enforcement agencies and corporations to develop strategies to counter such threats. The growing prevalence of AI-generated deepfakes poses challenges for internet watchdogs, ascertaining the authenticity of digital content becomes increasingly difficult.

As the technology evolves, policymakers are grappling with the need to regulate AI-generated content. In response, the U.S. Federal Election Commission has addressed the issue, and bipartisan efforts have been made to introduce bills that would criminalize the unauthorized use of a person’s likeness in AI-generated media.

The proactive measures taken Microsoft and Meta signify a collective effort to safeguard the integrity of democratic processes and ensure that users are not deceived AI-generated political ads. While these policies mark a significant step forward, the battle against deceptive AI-generated content remains ongoing.