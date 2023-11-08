Microsoft and Meta Take Different Approaches to Combat Misinformation

Microsoft and Meta, two tech giants with significant influence in the digital world, have recently announced initiatives to combat misinformation during the upcoming busy election year of 2024. While they share the goal of protecting election integrity, their approaches differ in significant ways.

Microsoft’s five-step election protection strategy includes the introduction of Content Credentials, a service that allows users to attach digital watermarking metadata to images and videos. These credentials provide information about the content’s creation, editing, and authenticity, helping campaigns assert ownership and protect against tampering. However, concerns have been raised about whether popular web browsers like Chrome can process the metadata effectively.

Furthermore, Microsoft has formed a “Campaign Success Team” to advise political campaigns on navigating the world of AI and combating cyber influence campaigns. They also plan to create an Election Communications Hub, partner with authoritative news sources, and support legislative and legal changes to protect campaigns from harmful uses of new technologies.

On the other hand, Meta’s focus lies primarily on advertising transparency. They will require advertisers to disclose when social issue, electoral, or political ads contain digitally created or altered photorealistic images, videos, or realistic sounding audio. Advertisements meeting these criteria will be flagged to inform users of their altered nature. However, Meta’s recent decision to allow a manipulated video of US President Biden to remain on their platform, despite being altered to mislead, raises questions about the effectiveness and consistency of their policies.

In conclusion, both Microsoft and Meta recognize the importance of combating misinformation during elections, but their approaches diverge. Microsoft emphasizes the protection of campaign media and partnerships with election authorities and news sources, while Meta focuses on transparency in advertising. These initiatives reflect ongoing efforts tech companies to address the challenges of misinformation in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is Microsoft’s Content Credentials service?



A: Microsoft’s Content Credentials service allows users to attach digital watermarking metadata to images and videos to authenticate their origin and protect against tampering.



Q: How will Meta address misinformation in advertising?



A: Meta will require advertisers to disclose the use of digitally created or altered content in social issue, electoral, or political ads to ensure transparency.



