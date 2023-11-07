Overwatch League’s Future Hangs in the Balance as Microsoft Faces $120 Million Loss

Microsoft’s recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard may come at a hefty price as the Overwatch League’s 20 teams vote on whether to dissolve the league. With an estimated $120 million at stake, the decision could have significant financial implications.

While Activision Blizzard approached the franchises with a proposal for the future of Overwatch 2 esports, it appears that most teams are likely to vote in favor of ending the league. In such a scenario, each team would receive a compensation payout of $6 million, funded Microsoft. This would mark a substantial loss for the tech giant, which paid $69 billion to acquire Activision Blizzard.

The Overwatch League has faced challenges in recent years, grappling with declining viewership and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The cancellation and restructuring of events held at physical venues resulted in a waning interest in the league. Despite initial success, maintaining momentum became increasingly difficult.

In an effort to revitalize Overwatch esports, Activision Blizzard is expected to collaborate with ESL FACEIT Group for the 2024 season. ESL FACEIT Group, an organization formed after Savvy Games Group’s acquisition of ESL and FACEIT, is renowned for managing major esports competitions. With their expertise, they aim to reinvigorate the Overwatch scene and reignite fan engagement.

As negotiations unfold, Overwatch fans eagerly anticipate the introduction of Mauga, the upcoming tank hero set to join the Overwatch 2 roster in December. Blizzard Entertainment continues to generate excitement with recent announcements at BlizzCon 2023, showcasing new expansions for World of Warcraft, updates to Diablo 4, and a glimpse into the future of Overwatch 2.

