RedThread Research Expands Tech Consortium with Leading Industry Names

RedThread Research has announced the continued expansion of its Tech Consortium, with several industry leaders joining its ranks. The new additions to the consortium include Go1, LearnUpon, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Qualtrics, Tribute, UKG, and Workera. This brings the total number of Tech Consortium members to 30.

The RedThread Tech Consortium is committed to fostering independent and unbiased HR technology research. Its aim is to provide insightful and actionable guidance to HR leaders and IT leaders in shaping their digital employee experience strategies.

The inclusion of reputable names such as LinkedIn, Microsoft, Qualtrics, and UKG is a testament to the Consortium’s work and its mission of unbiased research. These companies recognize the value of high-quality research and are aligned with RedThread’s vision.

The Consortium has built a vibrant community around substantive and agnostic industry intelligence. The new members join founding members and other recent additions in supporting high-quality research in HR tech.

One of the initiatives backed the Consortium is the “2023 Learning Technology Provider Landscape” research report, which sheds light on the dynamic Learning Tech landscape. RedThread presented a webinar on this study, and organizations and individuals interested in viewing the research webinar can sign up on RedThread’s website.

The RedThread team will also be presenting its research, “Skills Strategy and the Tech That Powers It,” at the annual HR Technology Conference in Las Vegas on October 10-13. This research is made possible the RedThread Tech Consortium.

Companies interested in becoming members of the RedThread Tech Consortium can reach out to RedThread via email.

RedThread Research is a human capital analyst and thought leader that aims to cut through the noise in the industry and provide high-quality, unbiased insights. Its mission is to uncover the connections between people, data, and ideas and help businesses build a stronger future.

