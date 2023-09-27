Microsoft LinkedIn AI Professional Certificate Course: Learn and Apply Generative AI

This article introduces the Microsoft LinkedIn AI Professional Certificate Course, which offers individuals in business, higher education, or government the opportunity to learn and apply generative AI in their careers. Developed Microsoft and LinkedIn, this training program aims to provide individuals with the necessary skills and knowledge to understand and utilize generative AI models effectively.

The course covers the core concepts of artificial intelligence and specifically focuses on generative AI functionality. Participants will learn how to develop an understanding of generative AI models and gain knowledge on the ethical considerations of using this technology. Additionally, the course explores the impact of generative AI tools in various industries.

To earn the Career Essentials Certificate Microsoft and LinkedIn, participants must complete all courses and content in the learning path and pass the final exam. Upon passing the exam, they will immediately receive their certificate, which can be added to their LinkedIn profile and shared with others.

The Microsoft LinkedIn AI Professional Certificate Course offers approximately 4 hours and 12 minutes of content. It is designed to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of generative AI and its applications. By completing this course, individuals will gain valuable skills that can enhance their career prospects in the field of AI.

To apply for the course, interested individuals can visit the official award webpage for more details. Once all course content is completed and the final exam is passed, participants will receive their professional certificate.

With the growing importance of AI in various industries, the Microsoft LinkedIn AI Professional Certificate Course provides a valuable opportunity to learn and apply generative AI in a practical and meaningful way.

